Behind the scenes of Corinthians’ victory show Vtor Pereira’s speech and Fbio Santos’ ‘passinho’

This Tuesday, the day after Corinthians won 1-0 over Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão, Timão took to social media to remember the triumph. The Parque São Jorge club published the traditional behind-the-scenes video, which reports everything that happened beyond the 90 minutes of ball rolling in Itaquera.

The material shows all the previous preparation and the players’ celebration after the game. The images report from the motivation proposed by coach Vítor Pereira to the dance steps of the side Fábio Santos before the ball rolls.

pre-game

The plot begins chronologically, when the sun had not yet set on the east side of São Paulo. Next, images of the changing rooms are shown, still without the players present, but with the shirts properly positioned.

The cast appears for the first time without their training clothes, in an initial moment of great relaxation. Fábio Santos, for example, appears dancing, which drew a lot of laughter from the companions next door.

As game time approached, the laughter gave way to more seriousness on the part of the players. In the warm-up room, Vítor Pereira’s squad performed physical conditioning activities for the match.

On the pitch, the group continues with their facial expression showing a lot of focus on the match that would follow. The athletes were already separated between holders and reserves, while the goalkeepers performed specific jobs.

Finally uniformed, the final words were of faith and motivation. In the lecture, who called the word was the coach Vítor Pereira.

“A unique opportunity. This game is fundamental, the three points have to be ours, but we cannot give an advantage and run after the loss. It is from the beginning”, opened Vítor Pereira, who preceded a brief speech by Captain Cássio still in the access tunnel. to the field.

post game

Still on the field, the players begin to celebrate the three points. The focus is all on Gustavo Mosquito, who greets each player individually, receiving due praise for the winning goal.

“Vítor always asks us to enter the area when the ball is on the opposite side. The ball deflected, he was well positioned, I was happy with the finish, the goal and the three points. It was difficult, a great team, but all honor and glory to God,” Mosquito said.

Another highlight of Timão in the duel was Fausto Vera. The Argentine also gave an interview to Corinthians TV right after 90 minutes.

“Very happy for the victory, happy with my teammates. Now we are going to rest for the next match and continue in the fight for the Brasileirão”, said the Argentine midfielder, in the last image of the video.

