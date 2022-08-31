besides Renato, Farid suggests another name for Roger’s place

Credit: Playback/YouTube

Grêmio suffered another negative result this Tuesday (30). Thus, Tricolor Gaúcho lost 2-0 to Criciúma at Heriberto Hülse, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, Farid Germano Filho, a journalist identified with the club, once again asked for Roger Machado’s resignation after the defeat to Criciúma, in the traditional post-game live on its YouTube channel.

For the coach’s place, the influencer suggested not only Renato Gaúcho, but also Adilson Batista, coach of Londrina, who also identifies with Grêmio. After all, Adilson Batista lifted the 1995 Libertadores bichampionship cup, which turned 27 this Tuesday (30).

“Captain America’s Londoner, Adilson. Bring Adilson to Grêmio. Bring Adilson. Since you don’t have the courage to bring ‘Painato’. Since he doesn’t have the courage or the guts to bring ‘Painato’. If you’re not ashamed to bring ‘Painato’, bring Adilson. Bring Captain America. Londrina has a payroll of 300 thousand reais. What are you doing with Grêmio?”, protested Farid, referring to Renato as “Painato”. Adilson Batista has coached Tricolor Gaúcho, spending almost a year at the club, in 2003 and 2004.

Gremio could lose a position this Wednesday

The goals of the Santa Catarina team in Criciúma were scored by Caio Dantas and Rafael Bilu (taking a penalty). Thus, coach Roger Machado’s Grêmio is without a win for four rounds in the competition.

Thus, Grêmio still remains in third place with 44 points, but could lose the position to Vasco da Gama, if the Cariocas beat Guarani at home this Wednesday (31). In addition, the distance from the Tricolor Gaucho to the aforementioned Londrina has dangerously decreased. Fifth in the Brasileirão Serie B, the Paranaenses led by Adilson Batista beat CRB 1-0 this Tuesday (30) and went to 41 points, that is, just three from Grêmio.

Roger Machado should continue in charge of Grêmio, at least until the match against Vila Nova, at Arena, this Friday (02) at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 28th round of the Brasileirão Série B.