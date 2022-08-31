BH: activists perform act in support of doctors punished by Sofia Feldman – Gerais

The action is a way of protesting against the punishments imposed by the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) to three doctors at Sofia Feldman Hospital (HSF) (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Activists, mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles, grandmothers and grandmothers, godmothers and godparents are holding, this Tuesday (8/30), at the Praça da Igreja da Boa Viagem, in Bairro Funcionrios, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, the “Sophia’s Babies” procession. The action is a way of protesting against the punishments imposed by the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) to three doctors from the Sofia Feldman Hospital (HSF).

According to the complaint of the Movement for the Humanization of Childbirth and Birth, the professionals were reprimanded for supporting the obstetric nursing consultation, with the use of ultrasound. The practice is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and recognized by the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen).

With that, the movement “Mexeu com Sofia, mexeu com todos” prepared the act to defend motherhood “against the attack on the rights of women, pregnant women and babies, in an attempt to silence an institution of national and international reference”.

hospital support

Maria Cristina Gouveia, in addition to representing the families of “Bebs do Sofia”, says that her grandson was born at the institution. “I have the pleasant experience of being the grandmother of a child who was born at HSF. I am here in defense of humanized childbirth and the hospital professionals, who did an excellent job. So I want to express my support against the CRM persecution,” she said.

In addition to representing the families of the ‘Babies of Sofia’, Cristina Gouveia’s grandson was born in the Sofia Feldman maternity (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) A doctor, who did not want to be identified, also provided support to the professionals during the act. “For pregnant women’s right to care, to have a dignified birth and access to exams and obstetric care coverage,” she explained.

For her, the attitude of CRM is related to market reserve on the part of CRM. “We see that the conviction of these doctors limits access to obstetric nursing consultations. Most people treated by the hospital are not financially able to undergo some tests performed by the HSF. In fact, this persecution against the institution is very common,” she said.

understand the case

Due to the punishment, the technical director had his professional registration suspended for 30 days and two obstetrician-gynecologists received public censure by CRM-MG. In addition to today’s action, activists filed an online petition against the “persecution” of the movement.

In a note, the CRM informed that the processes are under secrecy and that, therefore, they will not expose the doctors’ motives for being punished.

According to the obstetric nurse Joyce Maiara, the work of these professionals with the ultrasound consultation in pregnant people can help in the identification of pathologies, in addition to guaranteeing access and timely conduct. The category argues that the use of ultrasound by nurses is supported by legislation and does not constitute an illegal exercise.

(With information from Maria Paula Monteiro)