Bia’s next rival, Andreescu disputes over dress

New York (USA) – Champion of the US Open in 2019 and next opponent of Beatriz Haddad Maia from São Paulo in the tournament, Canadian Bianca Andreescu starred in an unusual case in her first-round match in New York. She complained harshly about the dress she was wearing to the chair judge, claiming that it was too bad and that it didn’t allow her to compete well because the wind got in the way when it came time to serve.

“It’s not my fault, it’s Nike’s fault. This dress is very, very bad”, the Canadian told the referee shortly after receiving a warning for excessive time between points. Because of the wind, Andreescu repeatedly tried to lower the dress that was hindering his movements.

After achieving her victory over the French Harmony Tan with partials of 6/0, 3/6 and 6/1, the Canadian tried to explain what happened on the court. “The dress was bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of going up a little bit. Obviously the wind didn’t help”, said Andreescu.

“But I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone with what I said to the referee. I was trying to convince him not to take my trip to the bathroom, because I know we only have two, and he was so kind to say it was okay. Definitely could have used a different choice of words, so I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and hope I can be with them for the rest of my life,” he added.

The Canadian also talked about her duel with Bia, against whom she played once in 2016, at the ITF in Waco, and was defeated in a comeback. “I saw her play in the Toronto final and she’s doing really, really well. I know I’ve faced her before, but it was in 2016. It wasn’t an easy game and I’m sure it won’t be again. She’s playing really well, but so am I, so I think it’s going to be a great match.”