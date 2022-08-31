Birth of Viviane Araújo’s son generates anxiety at the end of the actress’s pregnancy. Understand!

Birth of Viviane Araújo’s son is near! Joaquim’s mom is 9 months pregnant and the baby should be born in early September. With that, the artist vented on social media about the anxiety she is feeling.

In recent weeks, Viviane Araujo has shared surprising photos of her big belly after touching fans by showing her son’s room with Guilherme Militão. Vivi admitted on Instagram: “I’m very, very, very anxious. I can’t wait.”

I’m almost 40 weeks. Joaquim doesn’t even give a sign. I’ll miss. So nice to have him in here. Of course I’m dying to have him here in my arms, but he’ll come whenever he wants. And everything will be fine.

Viviane Araújo reveals how many pounds she gained during pregnancy

In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo shared with fans details of a consultation with her obstetrician before the arrival of her first childwhich is the result of her relationship with Guilherme Militão.

The actress, who has not hidden the fatigue in the 9th month of pregnancy, took advantage of the check-up to get on the scale.

Currently, Salgueiro’s drum queen is 79.5 kg. “It’s great,” praised the doctor. In all, she gained 14 kg with the pregnancy, which was a joke for the muse’s husband, Guilherme Militão. “10 [quilos] only from Joaquim, so you only gained four pounds”, joked the boy. In early July, Vivi had already gained 9 kg with the pregnancy.