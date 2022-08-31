Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dies at 32

South African actress and model Charlbi Dean, who starred in the DC series “Black Lightning”, died yesterday at the age of 32.

The information was confirmed by her representative, who did not disclose the cause of death. He just told TMZ that Charbi suffered a “sudden and unexpected illness”.

According to TMZ and Deadline, she died in a hospital in New York, USA.

The biggest career role of Charlbi Dean it was “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year and was written and directed by Ruben Östlund. In the film, she played the influencer and model Yaya.

In “Black Lightning”, which had four seasons, the actress played the character Syonide

Born in Cape Town as Charlbi Dean Kriek, she made her debut in the South African film “Stub”, then returned for the 2013 sequel.

On her resume, she was also present in “Interview with God”, “Don’t Sleep” and “Elementary”.

Off the big screen, Charlbi was also known on the catwalks. She was signed to her first agency contract at age 12 and used to Instagram her work for Guess, Ralph Lauren and Gucci.

She was engaged to model Luke Volker.

Scare in 2008

At the time, at the age of 18, the actress was saved by her then-boyfriend, model Ashton Schnehage, during a serious accident. He took it out of the wreckage of a car just before the vehicle caught fire.

Charlbi injured two vertebrae and broke her wrist, four ribs and an elbow. She also had pneumothorax, when air gets between the two layers that line the lung.

The accident happened when the car they were in collided with the back of a truck.

Charlbi needed surgery and was out of work for two years after the accident. When he returned, he had a scar on his belly that was featured in a fashion show by AMI Alexandre Mattiussi.