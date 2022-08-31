‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlbi Dean dies at age 32

Charlbi Dean at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

News summary:

Charlbi Dean, from “Black Lightning”, died on Monday (29)

Actress left us at age 32 after having a “sudden illness”

The actress’ last role was in the movie “Triangle of Sadness”

Known for starring in the series “Black Lightning”, Charlbi Dean died last Monday (29) at the age of 32. According to TMZ, the actress was the victim of a “sudden illness”, which was not disclosed.

According to the portal, Dean is a native of South Africa and died after being taken to a hospital in New York, in the United States.

The last role of the actress was in the film “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Ostlund. The production took the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. On social media, Dean even celebrated the victory and thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity.

“I will always be grateful to you for trusting me to be a part of your genius. I can’t believe I had the best year making this film during one of the most difficult times of my life.”

Born in 1990, Charlbi Dean turned to acting in 2010 when she starred in the South African film “Spud”. In “Raio Negro”, a DC series shown by Netflix in Brazil, Dean won the world for playing the murderer Syonide from 2018. She can still be seen in productions such as “Interview with God”, “Don’t Sleep” and “Elementary”.