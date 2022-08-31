Bolsonaro asks journalists: “Who chutchuca from the center?” – Policy

Bolsonaro at a press conference
Journalists claimed that the president had “delivered” the Ministry of Citizenship to the Center and Bolsonaro abandoned the press conference (photo: reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the press conference held at the event organized by Unecs (National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services), in Brasilia, this Tuesday (08/30), after being asked about the term “Tchutchuca of the Center”.

In the answer he gave to the journalist, Bolsonaro asked when he had handed over his government ministries to politicians from the so-called Center. One of the press professionals reminded the president that the Ministry of Citizenship had been “delivered” to the political group, but he denied it.

“Chutchuca from the Center? You don’t have the class to ask the question, do you? Who Chutchuca from the Center? Point me in ministries handed over to politicians, point me in!”

Joe Roma? (Former Minister of Citizenship) Lieutenant of the Army. I put Joo Roma l. He did a good job,” he told reporters.

Bolsonaro began to quote ministers from his government, but was asked if the nomination for the Ministry of Citizenship had not been from the Republicans. The president did not answer the question, but complained that “it is not possible to talk” with the journalists. Soon after, he left the press conference.

