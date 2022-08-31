Bolsonaro complains about article about the purchase of own properties in cash

posted on 08/30/2022 14:11 / updated on 08/30/2022 14:11



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA.PRESS)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) complained about a report by the UOL on the purchase of own real estate in cash. The Chief Executive criticized the national media, but claimed to defend press freedom. “You can keep criticizing me, no problem. I get beaten up all the time,” he said.

In a meeting organized by the Instituto União Nacional de Entidades do Comércio e Serviços (Unecs) with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, this Tuesday (30/8), he asked: “What is fake news? It’s lying and omitting too. If we are going to punish for fake news, they would close many media outlets out there. I am the first to defend the press”.

“I learned that a press agency has been surveying my properties since 1990, together with my family, since 90. I even saw, I don’t talk to the person who made this article, but one did. My mother who passed away is in the process. Dona Olinda, 94 years old,” he continued.

According to the subject of UOL, almost half of Bolsonaro’s and his closest family’s real estate assets were built in the last three decades with the use of cash. From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the family members interviewed. Purchases were registered at the registry offices using the payment method ‘in national currency’, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaling R$ 13.5 million.