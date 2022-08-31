Bolsonaro draws with Lula among those who have seen election time

Search PowerDate conducted from August 28 to 30, 2022, with 3,500 interviews, shows that Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are technically tied in voting intentions in the 1st round among the electorate that has already watched some advertising of a presidential candidate. The PT and the president have, respectively, 43% and 41% of voting intentions in this segment. In the group of those who have not seen the commercials, the PT has 47% compared to 29% for Bolsonaro.



To arrive at the above numbers, the PowerDate asked two questions to the survey respondents –“Have you ever seen or heard any electoral propaganda from presidential candidates on radio or television?” and “if the election were today, which candidate would you vote for?”– and cross-referenced the answers. Click on the links below to see how they were answered, individually:

There are several hypotheses for a technical tie between Lula and Bolsonaro in this group of 60% of respondents who have already heard or seen the election advertisements. One explanation would be that these voters would already be the ones who would actually vote for Bolsonaro. This is not confirmed, however, in all data stratification sections. In the South, where Bolsonaro has a good overall performance, only 51% watched the program (9 points below the national average). In the Northeast, where Lula is doing well, 62% watched the commercials (above-average rate).

Low-income and low-education voters, on the other hand, watched the advertisements less frequently and tended to vote less for Bolsonaro in the 1st round. These groups must be negatively impacting the president’s performance among those who have not had contact with the advertisements.

One possibility yet to be confirmed is that Bolsonaro’s commercials, at this stage of the campaign, may have been more effective than Lula’s. Another hypothesis is that voters who say they watch electoral propaganda the most are the most engaged with political issues. And, in this case, the Bolsonaristas would be, at this moment, the ones who most vocalize their intention to vote for their candidate.

The airing of electoral advertisements on television and radio began last Friday, August 26th. Lula is the candidate entitled to more advertising time on TV and radio. Bolsonaro is the 2nd.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from August 28 to 30, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-06922/2022.