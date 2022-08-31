Bolsonaro family properties made headlines in the foreign press

posted on 08/30/2022 19:11 / updated on 08/30/2022 23:25



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

The news that members of the family of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) bought 51 properties using “cash” money was the cover story of the English newspaper The Guardian, this Tuesday (30/8). In addition, the BBC in London released a call for the release of a three-part documentary on the relationship between Bolsonaro’s re-election and international interests on the elections in Brazil.

The report given exclusively by the website UOL, this morning, shows that half of the assets of the president and candidate for reelection were bought using cash. Since 1990 and to date, Bolsonaro, his brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which 51 would have been acquired with cash payment.

Throughout the day, Bolsonaro went public to criticize the national media, however, claiming to defend press freedom. “You can keep criticizing me, no problem. I get beaten up all the time”, he said, during a meeting organized by the Instituto Nacional de Entidades do Comércio e Serviços (Unecs) with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The president highlighted that he did not give an interview to Uol. “I learned that a press agency has been surveying my properties since 1990, along with my family. Also, I saw, I don’t talk to this person who made this article, but one did. My mother who passed away is in the process. Dona Olinda, 94 years old,” he continued.

BBC

The documentary “The Boys of Brazil: The Rise of the Bolsonaros” premieres on September 5 at 9 pm on the BBC. Produced by BBC Studios Documentary Unit, the production “takes an uncompromising look at Jair Bolsonaro’s rise to power and the ways in which he shaped Brazil during his time in office”.

The production highlights that it gained “unprecedented” access to the president’s inner circle and includes a “rare interview” with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), “who tells firsthand the attempted assassination of his father”.

In addition to the eldest son, former Health Minister Luiz Mandetta, who analyzes the “handling of the president in the coronavirus pandemic”, as well as former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, also appear as interviewees; journalist Glenn Greenwald and her husband, politician and LGBTQ activist David Miranda.