Bolsonaro leads polls in the North, Midwest and South; Lula has an advantage in the Southeast and Northeast

According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas, the smallest difference between candidates is in the Southeast, where the PT has a 1.1% advantage over the current Chief Executive.

Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President appears as the main voting option in the Midwest, North and South



A new survey of voting intentions shows that the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the presidential race in the regions North, Midwest and South of Brazil. The survey was published by Paraná Research Institute this Wednesday, 31, shows that the chief executive has 44.5% of voting intentions in the North and Midwest (counted jointly by the survey), while the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) adds up to 31.3% of the votes. In the South, Bolsonaro also leads, with 48.3% of the votes, against 33.7% for Lula. However, the situation changes in North East and not Southeast. In the Northeast, Lula leads with 54.4% of voting intentions, against 24.8% for Bolsonaro. In the Southeast, however, the situation is tight, with Lula leading with 39.3% of the votes, against 38.2% for Bolsonaro.

In the spontaneous poll, when no candidate’s name is suggested, Lula leads with 32.1% of the voting intentions, being followed by Bolsonaro, who adds up to 29%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes in third with 3.9%, while Simone Tebet (MDB adds up to 0.8%). In the first stimulated scenario, Lula also leads, with 41.3%, being closely followed by Bolsonaro, with 37.1%. Ciro Gomes, with 7.7%, is in third and Tebet adds 2.4%, staying in fourth place. Pablo Marçal (PROS) has 0.6%, followed by Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with 0.3%; Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), with 0.2%; Sofia Manzano (PCB), with 0.2%; and by Léo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) with 0.1% each. Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score in the survey. In a second round scenario, Lula has 47.8% of voting intentions, against 40.8% for Bolsonaro. Whites and nulls add up to 8.3%, while those who don’t know or haven’t answered add up to 3.1%.