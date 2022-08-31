Bolsonaro on buying real estate in cash: ‘What’s the problem?’ – Policy

Purchases registered in the registry offices by the Bolsonaro family totaled BRL 13.5 million (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry again with journalists, this Tuesday (30/8), after being asked about the purchase of real estate in cash by his family.

“What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what’s written in the article… What’s the problem?”, he said, after participating in a meeting promoted by Unecs (National Union of Commerce and Services), in Brasilia.

The information about the Bolsonaro family was published this Tuesday (30/8) on the portal UOL.

Purchases registered in the notary public with the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).

At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District.

