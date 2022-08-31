Bolsonaro on buying real estate in cash: ‘What’s the problem?’ – Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry again with journalists, this Tuesday (30/8), after being asked about the purchase of real estate in cash by his family.
The information about the Bolsonaro family was published this Tuesday (30/8) on the portal UOL.
Purchases registered in the notary public with the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.
It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).
At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District.