Bolsonaro: ‘What’s the problem with buying a property with cash?’ – Policy

Purchases registered in the registry offices by the Bolsonaro family totaled BRL 13.5 million (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry again with journalists, this Tuesday (30/8), after being asked about the purchase of real estate in cash by his family.

“What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what’s written in the article… What’s the problem?”, he said, after participating in a meeting promoted by Unecs (National Union of Commerce and Services), in Brasilia.

The information about the Bolsonaro family was published this Tuesday (30/8) on the portal UOL.

In a meeting organized by the Instituto Unio Nacional de Entidades do Comércio e Serviços (Unecs) with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, this Tuesday (8/30), he asked: "What is fake news? lying and omitting too. fake news, they would close many press agencies around. I am the first to defend the press agencies". "I learned that a press agency has been surveying my properties since 1990, together with my family, since the 90s. I even saw that I don't talk to the person who made this story, but one did. My mother who died is in the process. Dona Olinda, 94 years old", continued.

Purchases registered in the notary's offices using the payment method "in national currency", a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).

At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District.