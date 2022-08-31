Boy who went viral when he designed his own World Cup album gets emotional and jumps for joy when he wins an official book; video | Goiás

Fulfilling a dream, 8-year-old João Gabriel Nery dos Santos, who designed his own World Cup album for not being able to buy one, was thrilled to receive the official book. Images show the boy opening the package and separating the first stickers (look above).

Little João received the official edition on Tuesday afternoon (30), after the donation of an anonymous person who sent it by post. The mother, Marlene Ramos, handed the album to the boy, who was silent for seconds and then jumped for joy:

“I really loved this album”, said João Gabriel.

His father, João Teixeira, says that more than 50 people have already contacted the family to donate the album and stickers. He also said that goalkeeper Cássio even made a video call with his son, and that a person who works with Neymar’s products also promised to send gifts to the boy.

“There’s no way not to get emotional, the happiness is so much that I’m speechless”, said the father.

João Gabriel with the sticker album he wrote and the official album

Little João’s parents are marketers and live in Goiânia. The family lives on an income of just over one minimum wage, which prevents them from giving up paying household expenses to buy an original sticker album.

In João’s notebook, painted with a yellow background, Neymar’s drawing smiles, alongside stars like Tite, Messi, Gabriel Jesus and even Pelé. Along with his son, the vendor glued the stickers to the album (photo below).

Stickers album designed by João Gabriel

The last figurines created by the boy were pasted in the album on Sunday (29). From the photos, you can see João’s care with the drawings. The creativity is so much, that he even designed the legendary figure of the player Neymar.

Excited, the boy finishes saying that he is fulfilling a dream.

“I think I’ll win more than 200 stickers [brinca]. Neymar’s is my dream and Messi’s too”, says the little one.

The price of the 2022 World Cup album sticker pack doubles compared to the previous edition

On newsstands and on the internet, each sticker pack is worth R$4 and the album costs between R$12 and R$44, depending on the format. To complete the book, 670 stickers are needed. João Gabriel would need to save at least R$ 536, not to mention that there may be repeated stickers in the packages.

