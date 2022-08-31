Bradesco will close the activities of another administrative center

After confirming the closing of the Alameda Rio Negro, Santa Cecília and Nova Central buildings (still closing activities), Bradesco informed the Banking and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, last Monday 29th, that it will also close the activities of the Paulista Building.

According to the bank, the change will take place in two phases. The first from November this year. The approximately 600 workers at Torre Itapeva will be transferred, most of them, to Cidade de Deus. A smaller portion goes to Núcleo Leopoldina. The regional managements that currently work in the building will be transferred to agencies.

Torre Paulista, which has approximately 1,600 workers, will be vacated in the first half of 2023. The workers will be divided, according to each area, between Cidade de Deus, Núcleo Vila Leopoldina, Plaza and branches.

Bradesco states that the change is motivated by business strategies and to provide greater synergy between the areas.

“The closure of the activities of another administrative building is always news that saddens us. The Union will closely monitor this entire process, especially in the matter of maintaining jobs, since it is just a matter of changing buildings, and not closing areas”

Luzenilton Souza, says the union leader and banker at Bradesco Luzenilton Souza.

“We rely on the usual relationship of trust and partnership with the bank employees of the Prédio Paulista so that they can inform the Union of any problems related to the move, so that we can act quickly with the bank, if necessary”, concludes Souza.

The banker can contact the Union through the Remote Service Center, at (11) 3188-5200, via chat, email and WhatsApp, channels that work from 9 am to 6 pm. Secrecy is guaranteed.

