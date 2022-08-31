Brazilian middle class pays more income tax than the super rich | Keeping an eye on the budget

The Brazilian tax system collects distortions that impact government coffers – and taxpayers’ pockets. One of them makes the salaried middle class pay more Income Tax (IR) than the super-rich.

At the top of the social pyramid, taxpayers with a monthly income of more than 320 minimum wages (equivalent to BRL 334,400) pay an effective tax rate of only 5.25%. This percentage represents how much is actually collected in IR as a proportion of the person’s total income.

It is practically the same rate as those who earn from five to seven times the minimum wage (between R$5,200 and R$7,300) – which are effectively taxed at 4.91%. It is lower than the percentage observed in the range of seven to ten salaries (R$ 7.3 thousand to R$ 10.4 thousand), which pay 7.7% of their income in income tax.

The numbers were calculated by Sindifisco Nacional, a union that brings together Federal Revenue auditors, based on data from the 2021 Income Tax return, referring to the 2020 calendar year. For this reason, the value of the minimum wage of 2020

“It’s exactly the opposite of what should happen. They are those who can pay less (Income Tax), paying more, and those who can pay more, paying less”, says Isac Falcão, president of Sindifisco Nacional.

Rate goes up – and then goes down

A detailed analysis of the IR shows that the income range in which the tax collection is higher is among those earning 20 to 30 minimum wages (between R$ 20.9 thousand and R$ 31.3 thousand), reaching a rate effective rate of 11.89%. From there, the charge gets smaller and smaller. (See more details in the chart below).

“This is a very negative characteristic of the Brazilian tax system, because one of the important principles of taxation is that it respects the taxpayer’s economic capacity. Which means that you should tax the poorest people less, intermediately the middle class and more who is richer”, says Manoel Pires, an associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics, at Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre/FGV).

This distortion occurs, in large part, because a significant share of the income of the richest is received in the form of profits and dividends, which have been exempt from income tax since 1996. These are amounts distributed by companies to partners and shareholders.

Those who earn more than 320 minimum wages per month – that is, the 1% richest in the country – have almost 70% of their income free of this tax. The worker who receives between one and two salaries is at the other end and has only 13% of income exempt.

The graph below makes it clear that the higher the taxpayer’s income, the greater the share of untaxed income.

Analysts say that the distortions in the collection of the Income Tax will only be corrected through a broad tax reform. In their assessment, two points are fundamental:

1) Review exemptions. The tax exemption on profits and dividends and closed-end investment funds needs to be changed, because, in the current format, it ends up benefiting the richest part of Brazilian society.

“These exemptions are important for those who have more income. Poor people do not have a relevant income obtained from profits and dividends, for example”, says Pires, who emphasizes that it would also be necessary to change the Corporate Income Tax.

“The country should reduce the (tax) burden on the company to compensate for the return of taxation on profits and dividends. This would help Brazil a lot, because the (income tax) rate on companies is very high. So, a reduction would put us in a convergence with the main international trends”, he adds.

2) Update and create new tracks. Specialists also believe that the country needs to remodel the IR collection ranges – the adjustment for inflation, for example, has ceased to be automatic since 1996 – and create new rates, which are higher than 27.5% (the highest in the current table). ).

“Our highest range is low (in comparison with other countries). In the international experience, we see rates that reach 35% or 40%”, says the researcher from Ibre/FGV.

“The country started to depend on a formal act of the government so that the table could be readjusted (by inflation). tax burden),” says Falcão, from Sindifisco Nacional.

Currently, according to the calculations of the tax auditors, the IR table accumulates a lag of 147% in relation to inflation.

In June 2021, the Jair Bolsonaro government sent a proposal to the National Congress to amend the Income Tax, as part of the tax reform. The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but did not advance in the Senate.