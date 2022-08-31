BRF (BRFS3) announces former CEO of Marfrig (MRFG3) as new president; stock drops 1.10%, with market worsening

BRF (BRFS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) announced changes to their main executive positions this morning. The companies announced this Tuesday (30) that Miguel de Souza Gularte will leave the position of CEO of Marfrig (MRFG3) to assume the position of global president of the company.

The change in command of the company follows the resignation request submitted, on August 29, 2022, by Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr. of the position of Global Chief Executive Officer of BRF. Luz was the longest-serving president of BRF since the acquisition of Sadia by Perdigão.

Currently, Marfrig holds 33.27% of BRF, being the main shareholder of the company. The shares of both companies have gains: at 10:32 am (Brasilia time) this Tuesday (30), BRFS3 assets rose 4.46%, at R$ 17.10, while MRFG3 rose 3.92%, at R$ $14.57. However, with the worsening of the market, Marfrig turned to a fall and closed down 3.78%, at R$ 13.49, BRF was mitigating the gains and also closed down, more mildly, of 1.10%, the BRL 16.19. At the day’s high, BRFS3 rose 8.49% to R$17.76.

Gularte held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Marfrig Global Foods for more than 4 years, having also resigned on August 29, 2022.

Miguel de Souza Gularte and Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr. will begin a transition period that will conclude by 30 September.

To replace Goularte, Marfrig’s Board of Directors approved the election of Rui Mendonça Junior as the company’s CEO.

Mendonça Junior is an engineer by training, with an MBA in Agribusiness Management, he has been working in the sector for over 40 years in different areas such as operations, production and finance, he also has international experience in operations in Australia and the United States. He has been with Marfrig since 2007, where he currently holds the position of Director of Industrialized Products South America.

Finally, BRF informed that this indication does not indicate the intention, at this time, of a merger between the company and Marfrig Global Foods.

In XP’s assessment, the appointment of Miguel Gularte as CEO of BRF was unexpected. “However, although his experience comes from the beef sector, in our view it is easier to move from a more volatile environment to a calm one than the other way around”, assess the analysts.

For them, Miguel should be able to make BRF more agile, eliminating the uncomfortable inertia that was responsible for missed opportunities in BRF’s past. “It could also increase the share of exports in its revenue, which we see as a positive thing. We await a more detailed strategy from BRF for the coming years. The CEO position at Marfrig (MRFG3) is less of a challenge now, but as announced by the company, Rui Mendonça is taking over as CEO of Marfrig and we look forward to a smooth transition.” They maintain a neutral recommendation for BRF and a buy recommendation for Marfrig.

Morgan Stanley, for its part, said it was not surprised to see the positive reaction of shares on BRFS3 today, but sees that it is too early to draw conclusions about whether, under new leadership, BRF will really deliver the long-awaited turnaround of its operations and cash flow conversion.

“To put this into context, BRF’s main competitor in Brazil, Seara, owned by JBS JBSS3, has been gaining share in the main categories, while accelerating local investments. BRF’s recent comment, on the other hand, focused on capex containment as the company continues to consume cash,” the analysts point out.

For them, the change of CEO at BRF is certainly a big change; it could very well mean that a significant shift in long-term strategy is coming, especially considering that the new CEO is a direct nomination of the new parent company (Marfrig). So today’s announcement is really significant.

“That said, we think it’s too early to assess or quantify the long-term implications of the change. From an operational point of view, our main caveat would be competition, since Seara is bigger now, with more relevant brands, penetration and production capacity – and with a strong cash cushion from JBS to back it up. Still in relation to BRF’s operations, another point that can be raised is that, since a very difficult start to the year with the results of 1Q22, BRF has been very vocal in cutting costs and making changes”, assess the analysts, citing a news that the company would cut 25% of its management/senior positions aiming at a leaner and more agile corporate structure. “This was a sign, perhaps, that greater changes in management could come later”, they add.

From a corporate structure point of view, one of the main questions investors have posed to Morgan is whether Marfrig and BRF may have indicated a path to a merger.

“We have no knowledge of this, or whether the companies discussed it. But it is a plausible question, as Marfrig has become the largest shareholder and controller of BRF (with a 33% stake). The latest announcement of a CEO change will likely cause investors to keep asking the same questions, but we simply have no basis for assessing whether companies may be moving towards an eventual deal.”

According to analysts, the most important thing at the moment, also based on recent interactions with investors, is that the market is probably reacting positively to BRF today based on the perception that i) some redefinition of BRF’s strategic plan was overdue, and that ii) having Marfrig appoint new leadership at BRF could signal a long-term commitment on the part of the controller (remembering that one of BRF’s historical challenges was management turnover).

Morgan, despite today’s announcement, remains underweight (below market average exposure) for BRF due to structural challenges (competition in Brazil, limited cash generation). “For Marfrig, today’s announcement is not as significant (as we see at the BRF level, of course), in part because some continuity of the current strategy is likely. At Marfrig, nothing has changed at the level of control, while the new CEO comes from within and with a lot of experience”, points out the bank, which has an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for the role.

JPMorgan also has an underweight rating for BRFS3 assets, but views the news as neutral. “The change in management comes as no surprise and gives the company a good breath of fresh air after a few turbulent quarters. In addition, investors are optimistic about Gularte, which is also very close to Marcos Molina. Gularte was also responsible for improving Marfrig South America’s level of operation, efficiency and commercial strategy”, they say.

On the other hand, assesses JP, Gularte’s experience has focused mainly on the beef industry, “and we think that the move may frustrate some investors who thought that someone with more experience in the other proteins (pork and chicken)”, they conclude. .

