British pubs ‘endangered’ by soaring inflation

  • Beth Timmins and Michael Race
  • From BBC News

Many of the UK’s traditional pubs will be forced to close due to the current wave of inflation in the country, with energy costs soaring by up to 300%.

The warning was made by the directors of the six largest breweries in the country, who called for “immediate government intervention” in the high energy bills.

The pub and brewery owners of six companies — JW Lees, Carlsberg Marston’s, Admiral Taverns, Drake & Morgan, Greene King and St Austell Brewery — sit on the board of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

In an open letter to the government, they called for urgent intervention, including a support package and the imposition of a cap on energy prices for companies. They say that without government support the energy crisis will cause “real and irreversible” damage to the sector.

