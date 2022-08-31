BRL 42 million buys Slash’s house and Beckham’s yacht; Look

This Wednesday (31), the month of August could end with a new millionaire in Brazil. Mega-Sena accumulated and must pay R$ 42 million in today’s draw.

The value is tax free. The winner will receive R$ 42 million in the account, ready to spend.

But with so much money, what to do? O UOL helps with suggestions on where to use all that money.

Building on Haddock Lobo Street, in São Paulo; an apartment costs R$ 42 million Image: MBRAS/Disclosure

Apartment in one of the most expensive addresses in SP

If you dream of living in a luxury condominium, you can invest the R$ 42 million to buy an apartment at L’Essence Jardins, which is located at Rua Haddock Lobo, in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo — it is one of the addresses most valued in the city.

In one of the duplexes, which has 1,179 square meters, five suites and ten bathrooms, it is possible to live in peace. It also has 12 parking spaces.

Bathtub in the house where Guns N’ Roses guitarist lived, on sale for R$ 40 million Image: Daniel Dahler/Disclosure

Home of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash

Now, if you prefer to move out of the country, there is a great opportunity.

The house that was once guitarist Slash, from Guns N’ Roses is on sale for US$ 8 million (just over R$ 40 million, at the current price).

The house has 460 square meters, was built in 1964, dismantled and rebuilt with exquisite details.

“Use your illusion” to imagine yourself as a rock star. After all, it is in this house that the guitarist built a studio where the band recorded several greatest hits — and that continues in the same way, by the way.

In all, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

In the master suite, the bathroom opens onto a balcony through sliding glass doors.

There is also a soaking tub overlooking the surroundings.

Yacht from the brand loved by David Beckham

You can match David Beckham and flaunt a yacht from his favorite brand: Ferretti Yachts.

The “Ferretti Yachts 850” model is one of four manufactured here in Brazil and costs R$35 million.

The yacht is 26 meters long and has an area of ​​over 250 square meters, divided into three floors, four suites, a dining room, terrace and outdoor spaces.

With the Mega-Sena prize, you can take the boat home and still spend a few months living the best and the best.

McLaren Speedtail, the most expensive car in Brazil, on sale for R$ 40.6 million Image: McLaren/Disclosure

A McLaren car with a Formula 1 feel

Although the streets of Brazil are too bumpy for any attempt to go faster (and you shouldn’t either, for traffic safety), you can feel like you’re in a Formula 1 car.

We are talking about the McLaren Speedtail, which today is one of the most expensive cars in Brazil: it costs R$40.6 million.

With the money from Mega-Sena, you can buy it and still spend R$ 1.4 million on fuel.

There are 106 identical models running around.

The driver’s seat is in a central position, and the vehicle is inspired by the first Formula 1 racing car. The gearshift and the power button, surprise, are on the roof.

The V8 4.0 biturbo engine generates 1,050 horsepower, goes from 0 to 300 km/h in 12.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 403 km/h.