Bruno Krupp and partner become defendants for embezzlement at a hotel in Rio







Photo: RD1

Model Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp, 25, turned defendant for scamming almost half a million at the Hotel Nacional, in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to him, his partner, Bruno Monteiro Leite, is also accused of the crime of embezzlement, in a process opened this Tuesday, 30, at the 31st Criminal Court of Rio.

Krupp is also accused of running over and killing student João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16, on July 30, on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. According to a witness told the police, the motorcycle that the model was riding was traveling at least 150 km/h when it hit the victim.

According to the newspaper The globethe model was indicted by embezzlement on the last 18thby the Tourist Office (Deat), after a few months of investigation.

“I asked for his arrest because the fraud was in around BRL 400 thousand. They take third-party credit cards, clone and sell hotel room rates at cheaper prices. The card refuses and the hotel is at a loss,” delegate Patrícia da Costa Araújo de Alemany told the report.

Also according to the newspaper, a manager was heard and told the police that customers who had their cards refused reported that the model offered hotel nights at lower prices than on the establishment’s website, and that to get the cheapest reservation, people had to make the payment to an account in the name of someone else.

After being indicted, last Friday, the 26th, the Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office for the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca filed a complaint against him and his partner, asking that the model compensate all victims, in addition to Hotel Nacional, but showing opposition to the arrest warrant.

Also according to the report, this second complaint took place on the same day that Krupp became a defendant for the teenager’s death.

Bruno Krupp’s defense was not located to take a position against the Public Ministry’s complaint.