Bruno Krupp, defendant in the death of a teenager and embezzlement, withdrew money via Ceperj | Rio de Janeiro

Arrested for killing a teenager hit by a car and accused of embezzlement, the model Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp is among the 27 thousand people who received amounts via secret positions at the State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants Foundation, Ceperj.

At the end of July, Krupp ran over and killed 16-year-old student João Gabriel Cardim, on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, West Zone. Also for this crime, Krupp was prosecuted and is a defendant.

The newspaper O Globo revealed this Wednesday (31) that Krupp made two cash withdrawals totaling R$ 4,740, one in May and another in June. The information was confirmed by g1.

Withdrawals without transparency are the subject of investigation by the Public Ministry and the Court of Auditors.

In a note, Ceperj informed that Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp “is not an employee of the institution, since the contract signed with the Foundation concerns the provision of services, without any type of employment relationship”.

The foundation stressed that “all hiring is suspended and there are no payments being made.” And he also said that “agreements and contracts of the Ceperj Foundation are being investigated, in order to verify the regularity of the provision of services and other possible failures”.

O g1 tries to contact Bruno Krupp’s defense.

This Tuesday (30), the Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted the complaint from the State Public Ministry and, with that, the model and his partner, Bruno Monteiro Leite, became defendants for embezzlement. The two would have cloned cards and practiced scams against tourists.

Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The complaint was accepted by Judge Luciana Fiala de Siqueira Carvalho, of the 31st Criminal Court of Rio.

The MP, through the 1st Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca, understood that it was possible to denounce the duo based on investigations by the Special Office for Tourism Support (Deat).

The case involved a hotel manager in the South Zone, who at the specialized unit reported that a customer’s card had been refused – and the same happened with other customers.

Bruno Krupp becomes defendant in yet another lawsuit

When talking to those who had the card refused, the woman said that they all said that Bruno Krupp offered daily rates at the hotel at lower prices than on the establishment’s website.

To get the cheapest hosting, customers had to pay into an account in someone else’s name. Fraud, according to the manager, was estimated at BRL 428 thousand.

“He claimed that he had vouchers from the Hotel Nacional and was selling the daily rates at a price below the market. He injured three people and the hotel in hundreds of thousands of reais”, said prosecutor Marcos Kac to g1, the author of the complaint.

Krupp is accused of murdering teenager

Kac also denounced Krupp for the death of teenager João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16, on July 30. The model is also a defendant for this crime and is in preventive detention.

The MPRJ suggested converting preventive detention into alternative precautionary measures, but the judge denied relaxation based on the investigations surrounding Krupp.

“Although it is primary, it does not have favorable subjective conditions, since the MP filed a complaint against him, for other alleged embezzlement, and there is still a record of an occurrence in July of this year for an alleged crime of rape”, said the judge who accepted the accusation.

Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction

