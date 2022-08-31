BTG predicts improvement in Nubank’s profitability

Understand BTG’s forecast regarding Nubank’s profitability and what the digital bank’s focus is for the coming months.

In a meeting with Nubank’s IR team, BTG Pactual reiterated its “neutral” recommendation regarding the shares of the digital bank (NUBR33), with a target price of US$ 4.50.

Thus, BTG analysts consider that the current price does not leave much room for errors in the projections and predicts high profitability and an increase in credit.

Thus, BTG highlights that despite the recent slowdown, Nubank believes it has room to increase its loan portfolio.

Nubank shares

First, Nubank shares closed at US$ 4.89 last Tuesday (30), with a decrease of 0.61%.

“The valuation is now more reasonable compared to the IPCO price, at a ‘demanding’ level of 4.8x, with a market value in line with Banco do Brasil (BBSA3), Santander (SANB11, above BTG Pactual (BPA11) ”highlights the analysis team

Thus, the main issue discussed was the quality of the asset and its deterioration. Jorg Friedmann, Nubank’s IR team leader, reinforced Nubank’s confidence and ability to outperform the market in NPLs. Thus, BTG believes that Friedmann will help the digital bank to connect with Brazilian investors.

What BTG highlights as projections for Nubank

Check out, below, the projections made by BTG regarding the digital bank:

Increased penetration of the interest-bearing credit card portfolio;

90-day NPLs will increase in the coming quarters, while 15-90-day NPLs will remain “flat”;

New deposit rules should lower funding costs;

The NIM (net interest margin) should improve the profitability of the semester.

In addition, according to BTG, the recent slowdown, together with the growth of the stable NPL portfolio, could generate greater risks for next year’s results. It is worth noting that this may occur if the macro scenario does not deteriorate in 2023.

What is Nubank’s focus?

BTG highlighted that Nubank’s objective is to consolidate itself as a winner in its Brazilian products and launch a payroll loan product by the end of 2022. In addition, there is the launch of current accounts in Mexico and Colombia between this year and 2023.

Thus, analysts consider that investors are still concerned about the possible deterioration of the quality of bank assets. However, the digital bank is convinced, according to BTG, that it is prepared for such a situation, as it has adjusted interest rates to compensate for the risks.

