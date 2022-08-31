By sports betting, clubs, Globo and entities are notified by the Federal Government

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified 40 Brazilian football clubs, thirteen federations (including CBF) and Rede Globo on account of sponsorship and advertising contracts signed with sports betting houses. Those subpoenaed, among them Fluminense, will have ten days to present the contracts to the Federal Government agency. Tricolor, it is worth remembering, has as its master sponsor a betting company, Betano.

The initiative came from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which intends to find out which companies have formalized contracts with the clubs, most of which are headquartered outside Brazil. The so-called fixed-odds bets are not regulated in Brazilian legislation and, therefore, the activity carried out in Brazil can be classified as a criminal misdemeanor. They got this name because the consumer already knows how much he can win in case of a hit, through a multiplier (the fixed quota) of the amount bet.

In order for the bookmaker to legally exercise its activity, it is necessary to use a CNPJ from outside the country. In this way, the money bet leaves Brazil, in the same way that the origin of the rewarded amount is abroad – both amounts do not pass through the inspection of the Federal Revenue.

Due to the volume of sponsorships, Senacon understands that the activity may be being explored without proper authorization and without any control, inspection or accountability mechanism.

The problem draws attention to the recent “boom” of betting sites, which in a few years have taken over the sports marketing market in the most popular sport in the country. According to a survey by gambling consultancy H2 Gambling Capital, this market should turn from 12 to 15 billion reais in Brazil by the end of 2022.

The fixed-odds betting category was created from law 13,756, enacted in 2018 by President Michel Temer. The company itself established a period of four years for the activity to be regulated in the country, which expires at the end of this year. The Bill that regulates the activity – and would release Brazilian headquarters of companies – has already been approved by the Chamber and Senate, but has not yet been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Check the list of notified:

America-MG

Athletico – PR

Atlético-GO

Atlético-MG

Hawaii

Botafogo

Bragantino

Ceará

Corinthians

coritiba

cuiabá

Flamengo

Fluminense

Strength

Goiás

International

Youth

palm trees

saints

Sao Paulo

Bahia

brusque

Chapecoense

CRB

Criciuma

cruise

CSA

Guarani

Guild

Novorizontino Guild

Ituano

London

Nautical

factory worker

black Bridge

Sampaio Correa

sport

Vasco

new village

tombense

Brazilian championship

Paraná Championship

Paulista championship

Carioca Championship

Goiás Championship

South Matogrossense Championship

Alagoas Championship

Bahia Championship

Ceará Championship

Paraibano Championship

Pernambuco Championship

Potiguar Championship

Sergipe Championship

Rede Globo