Cade approves sale of Petrobras refinery in Amazonas

Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved, this Tuesday (30.Aug.2022), the sale of Reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery), a Petrobras refinery in Amazonas. The guarantee was conditioned to the signing of an agreement on merger control by the Atem group, buyer of the 2nd unit privatized by the state-owned company.

You “medicines” are based on the dissenting vote presented by the counselor Gustavo Augusto Freitas de Lima, followed by 6 of the 7 members of CADE’s Tribunal.

Reporting counselor Lenisa Prado had voted for approval without restrictions, on the 17th. At the time, Freitas postponed the trial to analyze the operation.

Discussions around the privatization of Reman are due to the region’s logistical difficulties. The main gateway for imported fuels or those produced in other Brazilian refineries, which would compete with Reman, is the refinery’s own port terminal.

As Petrobras is selling all associated infrastructure assets, the Reman buyer would have the power to close the market. This is because, of the 5 piers around the refinery, 4 will be under the control of the Atem group after the transaction.

Before the 1st vote, the Atem group and Petrobras presented a proposal for an agreement, pledging to ensure third-party access to Reman’s port terminal. They will also allow for a pipeline connection between the terminal and the distributor bases around Reman.

Here are the “medicines” provided for in the agreement:

Atem will provide services for moving gasoline and diesel through the terminal;

company approved by Cade (Trustee) will monitor the idle capacity of the terminal, access denials and the pricing policy for port services;

Atem is obliged to allow the terminal’s pipeline connection to the fuel distribution facilities;

Atem will create a new, legally independent company to operate the terminal;

Atem and the new company must segregate information, avoiding access to competitive data, with separation of human resources and quarantine of employees who migrate from one company to another;

during the pipeline connection period, Atem committed to supply up to 50% of its tanking area in its private terminal (already existing in the surroundings of Reman).

The agreement must be signed by the companies within 60 calendar days of the publication of the judgment minutes.

“The operation of the TUP [Terminal de Uso Privado] Reman can only be assumed by the new operator after the fulfillment of the commitment to de-verticalization provided for in the ACC – that is, the creation of the new de-verticalized company – and the publication by CADE of the name of the monitoring Trustee”, declared Freitas. Until then, Transpetro should continue to operate the terminal.

The sale of Reman is, in turn, part of an agreement between Cade and Petrobras signed in 2019.

According to the agreement, Petrobras would have to sell 8 refineries. It was only able to complete the transaction of Rlam (now the Mataripe Refinery), in Bahia, and Reman.

In addition to them, Petrobras closed agreements for SIX (PR) and Lubnor (CE), which still depend on CADE’s approval. It is in the binding stage of the Regap (MG) divestment process – when interested parties carry out risk assessments and submit proposals. It also tries to sell Rnest (PE), Repar (PR) and Refap (RS).