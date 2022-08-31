Caixa launches Fies debt renegotiation app

Starting this Thursday, students who have contracted Student Financing (Fies) at Caixa Econômica Federal will be able to use a new application for debt renegotiation, in addition to consulting the main contract data and generating slips.

According to the financial institution, around 1.8 million customers should benefit from the new platform. They will be able to carry out the renegotiation until December 31 of this year.

Through the application, customers will be able to check whether the contracts are suitable for renegotiation offered by the federal government. Through a statement, Caixa highlights that the conditions established by Resolution No.

To renegotiate, the user must choose the “FIES Renegotiation” option, following the steps below:

– Checks if your contract is ready for renegotiation;

– Check the contract data;

– Simulates the types of renegotiation available for the contract;

– Confirm the renegotiation data;

– Adheres to the renegotiation with acceptance of the amendment;

– Issues the renegotiation entry ticket.

– The renegotiation will be effected only with the payment of the first installment.

In addition to renegotiation, other Fies na Caixa services can be performed through the application. In the “My FIES” option, you can view a summary of the contract data. The “Boleto” field allows the customer to view and generate the payment slips for open installments. In the “Profile” option, the student has access to the data registered in Fies.