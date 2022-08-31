Calleri says Atlético-GO is the game of the year for SPFC

In preparation for the first game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, against Atlético-GO, next Thursday (1), São Paulo knows that it needs a good result to keep alive the possibility of title in the competition. And that’s what you bet your chips on this season.

“We know that we come from some bad results. That we are playing well, but that we are not getting the results. But in fact, it happens, the best players in the world miss goals. I, who am nobody, missed two goals the other day . We come home upset. It happens. We know that at some point the ball will come in. And let it be this Thursday. We need the victory “, said striker Calleri, for SPFCTV, Tricolor’s official TV.

The number 9 made a point of highlighting the importance of the semifinal duel, which could lead São Paulo back to a continental competition final for the first time since 2012.

The Sudamericana final is scheduled to take place on October 1st, in the city of Cordoba, Argentina, which makes the transition to the final even more special for Calleri.

“I have no doubt that it is one of the most important games of the last ten years, because it has been ten years since São Paulo won an international title. And it is a possibility to have a spot in Libertadores, to play in the tournament again. three games for the title. Two now in the semifinals, one more final in Argentina, which for me would be something unique. It’s one of the most important games of my life, to reach an international final”, he emphasized.

About this Thursday’s rival, Calleri praised the Goiás team, which agreed to hire Eduardo Batista. The coach arrives to replace Jorginho, fired last weekend after defeat in the classic against Goiás.

“It’s the game of the year. We know the importance we’re going to have to face Atlético-GO, who have a new coach. They reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, now they’re in the South American semifinals. , has speed players,” he said.

South American champions in 2012, São Paulo sees in the competition the possibility of winning a title in 2022, as the chances in the Copa do Brasil diminished after the 3-1 defeat to Flamengo, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. national tournament.