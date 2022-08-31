Can fatigue complicate Fla against Vélez? Numbers indicate yes

Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo open today (31) the valid confrontation in one of the semifinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The second game will be at Maracanã, on Wednesday (7) of next week.

Whenever there is a confrontation between Brazilians and Argentines, there is a theme that demands attention in all analyses: the difference in schedule experienced by the teams. And this Vélez x Flamengo finds a really striking disparity, which suggests even an extra difficulty for Rubro-Negro against the Buenos Aires rival.

The first number to consider is the number of games in the season. Vélez has played 42 matches so far. Flamengo played 15 more times: 57 in all. The full list of matches is below.

There is another difference, although smaller, that can also interfere in this start of confrontation: the number of matches from the definition of the classifieds to the semifinals. Vélez entered the field, since then, in four opportunities, against five of Flamengo.

It is not even necessary to detail the territorial dimension of each country. While Brazil has continental proportions, requiring much longer trips, Argentina has a concentration of teams in a much smaller radius.

An example: Vélez faced Independiente away from home, last Sunday (28), at the Ricardo Bochini – Libertadores da América stadium. The distance from the Vélez headquarters, in the Liniers neighborhood, to Avellaneda, in Greater Buenos Aires, is just 16 kilometers.

Vélez Sarsfield profiled to face Sarmiento for the Argentine Championship Image: Vélez publicity

millimeter dosage

Vélez, as is well known, has used the Argentine Championship only to keep the pace of its holders for the Libertadores. Coach Alexander “Cacique“ Medina rotated his entire squad in the national competition, and the result of that can be seen in the amount of minutes that his players who go to the field today have had in Argentina since the match against Flamengo was defined.

Counting the 11 holders who will take to the field tonight, the defender De Los Santos played the most role, with 270 minutes out of the 360 ​​possible.

The average minutes played by Vélez players is 143.8 minutes since qualifying, that is, less than two games.

Flamengo’s sum is much higher (not least because they had one more match since the definition of the quarterfinals of Libertadores).

The line player of Rubro-Negro who played the most was Arrascaeta, with 216 minutes. The Flamengo shirt 11’s average is 233 minutes, and the disparity has an explanation: goalkeeper Santos played 100% of the time, adding 450 minutes on the field since the victory over Corinthians in the quarterfinals.

The holders of Vélez, thus, played on average exactly 90 minutes less than Flamengo since the definition of the quarterfinals. The city’s nightlife will answer whether Vélez’s style of “giving life to every tackle with full intensity” will take advantage of the cooler legs.

Number of games in 2022

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD: 42 GAMES

12 wins / 18 draws / 12 losses – 53 goals in favor and 47 against

Liberators: 10 games

Argentine Championship: 16 games

Argentine Cup: 2 games

Argentine League Cup: 14 games

FLAMENGO: 57 GAMES

37 wins / 10 draws / 10 losses – 108 goals in favor and 44 against

Liberators: 10 games

Brazilian championship: 24 games

Brazilian Super Cup: 1 game

Brazil’s Cup: 7 games

Carioca Championship: 15 games