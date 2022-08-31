Can I get the FGTS in advance as if it were a loan?

Find out if there is a possibility of getting the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) in advance as if it were a loan.

Many Brazilians withdraw funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to pay off debts and invest in something, when possible. It is common for people to be interested in money, especially in a period of crisis.

However, there is the possibility of getting the FGTS in advance, where the worker can advance up to three installments of the withdrawal when opting for the birthday withdrawal, which is a type of withdrawal that allows the person to withdraw part of the resources from their account all the years, in the month of your birthday.

About the FGTS anticipation

In the form of a loan, the worker can advance up to three installments of the birthday withdrawal, with the collection of Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and monthly interest. However, the person who opts for the modality cannot use the withdrawal withdrawal, which is the balance released for withdrawal after the termination of the employment contract.

The anticipation of the birthday withdrawal is seen as a loan from Caixa Econômica Federal, with interest of 1.49% per month. This option allows you to advance by up to 3 years the amount that the worker can withdraw annually, as long as the last one does not exceed 999 days.

A point of attention is that when opting for this modality and being disconnected from the company, the person can withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine, but not the full amount available in their account.

How to apply for FGTS in advance as if it were a loan

To apply for the advance of the FGTS, the worker must be over 18 years of age, have joined the birthday withdrawal method and have a checking or savings account at Caixa. There is even the option to request the service through applications, the citizen just needs to:

Log in;

Access the “Credit” menu;

Select “Anniversary-Anticipation Loan”;

Perform the simulation by clicking on “Simulate” or just tap on “Hire”.

When choosing to hire the service, it is necessary to confirm the data, inform the electronic password and confirm the subscription. Subsequently, the corresponding balance will be blocked by the fund, crediting the amount to the current or savings account (which must occur the next day).

The minimum loan amount is BRL 500 and each advance payment must be less than BRL 300. It should be noted that as the guarantee is the worker’s balance, the amounts are pre-approved.

