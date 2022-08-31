Can Justin Bieber cancel Rock in Rio concert?

In the week of Rock in Rio 2022 and with the presence of several international music stars in the country, a question still haunts Justin Bieber fans: are there any chances of the singer canceling the performances in Brazil for health reasons?

The 28-year-old music star has revealed he has a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.

This column of splash found out with people involved behind the scenes of events in Brazil. The possibility of cancellation exists and also scares festival organizers – in which the singer has a show next Sunday – and also T4F, responsible for Justin Bieber’s two shows in São Paulo, on September 14 and 15. The official information, however, is that the shows are still confirmed.

The Rock in Rio organization has made a task force for Justin Bieber to at least keep the show at the event. He is one of the most anticipated names of the 4th of September, which also has Demi Lovato, Iza and Jota Quest on the Mundo Stage.

It is worth noting that if Justin Bieber cancels the show, Rock in Rio will live the same drama as in 2017, when Lady Gaga, the main pop star of that edition, after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, canceled the show.

The festival, in the 2017 edition, had to replace the singer the day before, and many fans cried for the absence of the artist at the door of the hotel where they were waiting for her arrival in Rio. Rock in Rio had to refund fans who wanted to give up buying tickets that year.

What the event organization says

The column sought out the Rock in Rio organization and T4F to comment on the possibility of Justin Bieber’s cancellation in Brazil.

The festival’s advice says that “the cancellation issue does not exist, Justin Bieber is confirmed as always”. The answer is also the same when it comes to the shows in São Paulo. T4F says: “The shows in São Paulo of Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” are confirmed.”

Meet & Greet canceled

On August 18, Justin Bieber’s fans received the news that the singer canceled the Meet & Greet, an opportunity that guarantees a photo with the star and other benefits, in both presentations in Brazil.

The decision came out of concern for the health of the singer, band, crew and fans, according to ticket sales website Tickets For Fun.

Previously costing BRL 5,500, the “Justice VIP Experience” reduced the cost to BRL 3,500. On the other hand, the package will continue with some freebies and benefits such as priority entry, a backstage tour and exclusive tour souvenirs.

Justin Bieber’s health and concert break

Justin Bieber shared a video on social media to explain the rare syndrome that is affecting his health Image: Playback/Instagram

Justin Bieber announced on June 7 that he needed to postpone some shows of the “Justice World Tour” tour for health reasons.

In his Instagram Stories, the singer regretted the postponement of the tour shows. “I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything I can to get better, but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart to know that I have to postpone these upcoming shows (doctor’s orders). To all my fans, I love you guys so much. , I will rest and be fine,” he said.

He also appeared in a video showing he couldn’t move one side of his face. “As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril doesn’t move, so there’s total paralysis on this side of my face,” he said, claiming to have a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. , which causes facial paralysis.

According to experts, the condition is not related to Lyme disease, which Bieber has and was initially identified as the cause of the break in shows.

The tour’s return took place on July 31 in Italy. In addition to this performance, he played 5 more shows (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Budapest respectively) with the last one on August 12th.

On social media, Justin Bieber has not made new statements about the health situation and has not yet commented on the presentations in Brazil.