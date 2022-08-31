Can sickness benefit be paid to those with anxiety? see the rules

Mental illnesses, although they manifest in different ways and with symptoms often “invisible”, can also be disabling. Depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, for example, are diseases that can entitle sick pay and the retirement to workers.

Disability retirement is granted when symptoms of illness result in permanent disability. already the sick pay is aimed at those who are incapacitated by a period of time.

The main criterion for entitlement to the benefit is, basically, the inability of the worker to perform his duties regularly.

In order for the aid to be granted, however, it is almost always necessary to go through a medical expertiserequested directly by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Rules for receiving sick pay

In july of this year, the rules regarding the need for medical expertise were changed, according to a document released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP). With the change, some workers can request the assistance without having to undergo medical examination.

The text released by the agency stipulates that those workers who have orders over 30 days between the appointment of the exam and the actual exam, they will be able to prove the health condition with the use of other medical reports. Thus, the MTP hopes to reduce the queue of workers waiting for the benefit.

to ask for the sick pay, you don’t have to leave the house. There are two ways to place an order: through the phone 135 (which works from 7 am to 10 pm, Brasília time, from Monday to Saturday) or, still, using the Meu INSS portal. For this second option, follow the steps:

Enter the site and log in, using the CPF and password that are registered in the Gov.Br ;

; Go to the menu, choose “Schedule Skill” and then “Initial Skill”;

Inform if the request has to do with accident or illness;

Fill in your personal and contact details;

Attach the necessary documents;

Enter the zip code of your residence;

Choose the care unit closest to you and schedule the exam.

Then there will be two fill options, depending on your case. It is possible that the medical examination is scheduled in less than 30 days and needs to be done in person. Only after that will payments be made.

If the exam date exceed the 30 day periodyou will not need to do the expertise and the portal will direct the service for you to choose a place where you can receive assistance. Remember that, even though it is not necessary to carry out the expertise in these cases, it is necessary to present medical reports that prove the situation.

The aid released without expertise has a maximum term of 90 days. If it is necessary to extend the period, the beneficiary must appear in person at an INSS unit to take the exam, valid even for mental ilnesess.