Carlos Bolsonaro goes to Justice against Janones, who says: ‘I pay in cash?’ – Policy

Janones’ statements have bothered Bolsonaristas (photo: Renan Olaz/CMRJ / Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

Federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante) reported on his Twitter page that he became the target of an action by Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), second son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Carlos Bolsonaro has just filed a lawsuit with the STF asking for R$20,000 for my having expressed the opinion that he is a bandit militiaman and a vagabond”, he published. Then Janones asked if the councilor would make a discount. “Does it for 10, doesn’t it? I pay cash.”

Last Sunday (28/8), Janones argued harshly with the Bolsonarista and former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles (PL), at the lounge on TV Bandeirantes, where the first presidential debate of the 2022 elections took place. It took the intervention of the security team to avoid even greater confusion.

On the same day, while explaining the fight with Salles to journalists, Janones responded to attacks by Belo Horizonte councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PL) and the candidate for federal deputy for So Paulo, Adrilles Jorge (PTB).

