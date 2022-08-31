Carolina Dieckmann and son surprise in photo: ‘they look like brothers’

Carolina Dieckmann poses with her youngest son and impresses by resemblance to the heir

The actress Carolina Dieckmann made a very rare family appearance. The artist does not usually share many moments of her private life in Internet. Keeping your profile on web more focused on the great news of his professional career. Therefore, with each appearance with her husband and children, fans are very excited and take the opportunity to leave many messages for the famous mother.

The artist is married to businessman Tiago Worcman. The couple has been together for nearly twenty years. From the marriage was born José, who completed 15 years of life. In addition to the teenager, she is the mother of a 23-year-old boy. David is the firstborn of the actress. He is the result of her old relationship with the actor, Marcos Frota, with whom she was married.

This month, the youngest completed another year of life. On his 15th birthday, the boy received a fun parents’ party. The theme chosen to celebrate was one of the boy’s passions – football!

In fact, the decoration of the little party was inspired by the heir’s favorite team, Flamengo. Next to his mother and dressed in a shirt from the Red Black nation, Davi received her congratulations, blew out the candles and tasted a delicious chocolate cake.

Of course Carolina Dieckmann took advantage of the special date and melted for the puppy. “Son, you are a sun. My whole sun, my infinite little lion. How wonderful to see you grow up so full of personality, healthy and happy. Surrounded by people who love you so much, enjoying the day more than the night and life more than the screen…”, declared the actress.

“May your existence always be the supreme of the things that matter, and of which, several of them, you already choose since you were little. I love you deeper than my being”, wrote the famous, who also revealed her son’s nickname: “Zumba15”, she added.

friends and fans of Carolina Dieckmann left many congratulations to the boy. “How beautiful! Congratulations and good health”, wished a follower. Another compared: “What a beautiful thing, every day more like you”. Soon, another agreed: “Your face! You look like brothers, too beautiful.”

Tell us what you think!