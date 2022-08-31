Catia Fonseca defends journalist who reported on Eliana’s hiring by Globo: “The source said that”

Presenter Catia Fonseca returned to comment on the rumors about the hiring of Eliana by Globo this Tuesday (30), but this time the commander of “Best of the Afternoon” gave another focus to the topic. She exposed her defense to Kaká Meyer, a journalist who spoke about the information that the carioca station had signed a contract with the SBT star.

At the beginning of the week, the subject came up again on the web and in the specialized media and, for this very reason, the blonde and Silvio Santos’ broadcaster came forward to deny the news. During the Band’s afternoon, Catia came out in defense of the journalist: “Yesterday, there were a lot of people who talked about Eliana’s controversy, what Kaká said, what Kaká said… So, for you who said that, you should have paid attention to what was said. Kaká, first, said that her source who said that Eliana would have already signed with the platinum, was not Kaká”began the veteran.

Kaka, who was on the bench, also spoke. “I have a source who says that Eliana has already signed with Globo, that she would stay on SBT until November and that she would be advancing the recordings… So she would stay until the end of the year. That’s it, the source said that”, explained the journalist. Then, Catia suggested that people should look at the history of the attraction she runs to prove that she and her team are up to the truth and do not spread fake news.

“And what Kaká said was this. If you take the history of ‘Best of the Afternoon’, it’s not our vibe, none of us here, that’s why we’re together, everyone here, we invent things and create situations. It’s quite the opposite of that. It’s a source from Kaká, she didn’t even tell me who she is, and I think it’s great, that she doesn’t tell”, pointed out the presenter. Kaká also reinforced that her source is reliable. “It’s an important source in the middle, a serious source, that doesn’t joke, that has a highly regarded work.said the journalist.