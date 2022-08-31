Cauã Reymond criticizes the occupation of Marvel films in the country’s movie theaters

National films are losing ground.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the marvel studios dominated the cinemas. Each new release by the company occupies 90% of movie theaters across the country, which has been harming the performance of national cinema. In an interview with the program More you, Cauã Reymond vented about the damage that this practice brings to Brazilian culture.

The global actor went to the program to promote his newest film Peter’s Journeywhich promises to demystify the heroic image of Dom Pedro I. In addition to starring in the story, Reymond also acts as a producer and explains the anxiety generated by the current scenario.

“People are sensitive,” confess, “We know that the moment of Brazilian culture, and especially of Brazilian cinema, is a delicate moment. I have nothing against these great Marvel movies, which are great entertainment and all. From time to time they even send interesting messages, but we know that they take over our movie theaters to the point of our movies… If they don’t perform well, they leave the theater and make room for another movie.”

The current model is very similar to the heavily criticized practices of streaming. Just as incredible series are canceled if there is no immediate response from the public, national films are withdrawn from theaters if they don’t sell very close to the premiere. In recent months, national films have had to fill movie theaters in the first week to ensure that they are shown longer, as Cauã says.

“Sometimes we stay a week, two weeks for a nine-year job,” criticized the producer, “So we get a little anxious, at the same time grounded.”

Another national feature that suffered a lot from this practice was Medida Provisoria, directed by Lázaro Ramos. Before the premiere, the cast and producers of the film started a campaign to get the public to honor the project in the first week. It was only after the public commotion that the feature reached more theaters throughout Brazil.

Even with difficulties, national cinema still thrives, producing creative films such as 45 do Segundo Tempo and O Velho Beetle. But for our stories to continue being told, movie theaters need to give back more space to national cinema.

Peter’s Journey premiere day 1st of september in the big capitals.

