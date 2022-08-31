CEE indicates approval of Caixa’s specific ACT

The Executive Committee of Caixa Employees (CEE/Caixa) guides all Caixa Econômica Federal employees to vote for the approval of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT), in the assemblies for the deliberation of the proposal, this Wednesday (31), from 7pm. To vote, bank employees must access the VotaBem Platform link (https://bancarios.votabem.com.br), or the link provided by their union.

The agreement, valid for the next two years, guarantees all the previous rights of the last agreement, such as the maintenance of the Social PLR, the vacation advance, the night shift, the Internal Accident Prevention Commission (CIPA) and the telework agreement. along the lines of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT), with working hours control, payment of daily allowances, direct disconnection and forecast of compensation for overtime worked for telecommuters, in the month following the hours worked. If compensation does not occur, overtime will be paid.

The Profit and/or Results Sharing (PLR) also remains the same as in the 2020 agreement. In addition, a bipartite Working Group (WG) will be created, with representation of the workers and the bank, starting in October and ending on the day December 31, 2022, a claim from employees to ensure transparency in PLR payment, once defined.

Other advances were the creation of the Working Conditions WG, as of March 2023, and the resumption of discussions on cashiers, treasurers and evaluators, with a deadline for resolution. There is also provision for the possibility of extending the meal break from 30 to 60 minutes for employees with a six-hour shift, ensuring that 15 minutes are allocated within the working day. It was also guaranteed the readjustment of the indemnity in the event of death or disability due to a sinister robbery.

For the coordinator of CEE/Caixa, Clotário Cardoso, the employees emerge victorious from this campaign. “We suffered many attempts to attack our historically conquered rights during the negotiations. Therefore, we defend the approval of this agreement”. Cardoso also recalls that Caixa will follow the CCT clause on combating moral harassment. “This theme was very important throughout our campaign. We have achieved advances for the entire banking category, which fills us with pride”, he concluded.

Economic indices, such as salary increases and meal and food vouchers, will also follow the agreement between the National Banking Command and the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban). See the agreement here.