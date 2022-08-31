Chamber approves creation of Health and Tourism lotteries | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (30) a bill that authorizes the federal government to create health and tourism lotteries. The text will go to presidential sanction.

According to the proposal, a part of the profit that will be collected in the modalities of the games will be destined to the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery; and the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), in the case of the Tourism Lottery (see more below).

The project authorizing the creation of new lotteries emerged in the second month of the pandemic.

In May 2021, in the first analysis of the deputies, the project predicted that the funds raised would be destined for the prevention and fight against the coronavirus, while the state of emergency in public health lasted.

There was also a deadline for the Tourism Lottery, created to mitigate the economic impacts of the tourism sector in the pandemic.

When passing through the Senate, the project underwent changes, which were welcomed by the deputies on Monday.

Among the changes are the permanent nature of the Tourism Lottery and the withdrawal of the allocation of funds raised through it to a General Tourism Fund (Fungetur) to alleviate the crisis generated by covid-19 in the sector.

The senators also expanded the modalities of the new lotteries. The deputies had approved in May the creation of numerical prediction games, in which the bettor tries to predict which numbers will be drawn in the contest, like Megasena.

In the approved text, there is also permission for the creation of sports prediction games, in which the bettor tries to predict the outcome of sporting events; and those with a fixed quota, in which the value of the premium is fixed from the beginning.

After the deductions provided for in the legislation, the result of the collection of games made by the Health and Tourism lotteries will be distributed according to specific criteria for each type of modality.

Numerical predictions:

5% will be allocated to the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery, or to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), in the case of the Tourism Lottery;

95% to cover the operator’s expenses.

Sports predictions and fixed quota:

3.37% will be allocated to the FNS, in the case of the Health Lottery, or to Embratur, in the case of the Tourism Lottery;

1.63% for sports entities that authorize the use of brands, emblems and anthems for the dissemination and execution of lotteries;

95% to cover the operator’s expenses.

Prizes that are not claimed by the winners within the deadline will revert to the FNS or to Embratur, depending on the type of lottery.

The text also provides for a special distribution mechanism while the state of public health emergency due to covid-19 lasts. The emergency, however, was revoked by the federal government.

The proposal approved by the deputies on Monday provides that the Ministry of Economy will be responsible for the concession rules for the exploitation of the new lotteries, which must be published within 30 days after the publication of the law.

According to the rapporteur, deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS), this will allow the private sector to explore lotteries. In the first version approved by the deputies, there was a forecast that only Caixa Econômica Federal would hold the games.