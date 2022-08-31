Chamber approves creation of lotteries to finance health and tourism

posted on 08/31/2022 11:57 / updated on 08/31/2022 11:57



The money will be managed by Caixa Econômica Federal and bets can be made physically or virtually – (credit: Shopping Deck Norte/Reproduction)

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday night (8/30) the Bill (PL) 1561/2020, which allows the federal government to create lotteries to finance the areas of Tourism and Health. Bets can be placed physically or virtually and will be managed by private companies.

With the approval of the PL reporting by federal deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS), the Ministry of Economy has 30 days to define the concession of the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery.

“This lottery will be the big bid to pay the nurses’ floor. Who will manage is the Ministry of Economy, which has a competent sector for this, which inspects, so everything will be within the law “, said the rapporteur, who also stressed that Caixa Econômica Federal can also participate in the public notice to manage the games





no bidding

The proposal was, however, criticized by the opposition. Erika Kokay (PT-DF) said that the opinion does not establish criteria for the concession, which does not require a bidding process.

“It is not known what the methods will be for choosing this company. No bidding required to operate. This is a scandal, it’s favoring some company that, for sure, you already know who it will be”, he questioned.

Federal deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC) believes that the creation of lotteries will contribute to the health and tourism sectors, as it will generate income for investment in the areas.