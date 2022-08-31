Chamber Committee approves text that passes to R$ 144 thousand annual billing limit for MEI | Policy

The Constitution and Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (31), in a symbolic vote, a project that increases the billing limit for entrepreneurs to be able to register as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

According to the rule currently in force, the billing limit is R$ 81 thousand. The project approved by the CCJ increases the ceiling to R$ 144 thousand.

With the approval of the text by the CCJ, the proposal goes to vote in the plenary of the Chamber.

Created in 2008, MEI seeks to encourage the formalization of small businesses and self-employed workers.

The recognition of individual micro-entrepreneurs opens the way, for example, for the payment of reduced tax burden and for simplified collection, through Simples Nacional.

The law that created the MEI limits the entrepreneur in this category to hire only one employee.

The Senate had already approved the proposal in August of last year. In the original text, by Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT), the limit would be increased to R$ 130 thousand.

As the CCJ of the Chamber changed the text, if the plenary confirms the amount of R$ 144 thousand, the text must return to the Senate.

The text of the Chamber maintains, however, the increase in the limit of hired employees to two, as long as they each receive at least one minimum wage or the minimum wage for the professional category.