Charlbi Dean, actress of Black Lightning, dies at 32

The actress Charlbi Deanknown for having acted in the series black ray, died last Monday (29), at the age of 32. According to her rep, the actress died after having a “sudden illness” — which he has not publicly disclosed.

According to TMZ, Dean, who was from South Africa, died in a New York hospital.

The actress’s last role was in Triangle of Sadnessmovie of Ruben Ostlund which took the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. On the occasion of the victory, Dean celebrated on social media and thanked the filmmaker. “I will always be grateful to you for trusting me to be a part of your genius. I can’t believe I had the best year making this movie, during one of the most difficult times of my life.“, he wrote.

Dean, who started his acting career as a model, made his acting debut in 2010 with the South African film spudwhich two years later would get a sequel.

In black ray, a DC series that was shown in Brazil by Netflix, she played the murderer Syonide. The actress can also be seen in Interview with God, Don’t Sleep and very elementary.

