Charlbi Dean, actress of Triangle of Sadness, dies at 32 – 30/08/2022 – Illustrated

Charlbi Dean, one of the protagonists of the latest Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, “Triangle of Sadness”, died this Monday (29), at the age of 32.

According to the American magazine The Hollywood Reporter, she was admitted to a hospital in New York due to a sudden and not detailed illness.

Born in South Africa, Dean was also in the series “Black Lightning”, based on the eponymous character from the DC Comics. His few credits still include the films “Spud”, “Pacific Standard Time”, “Don’t Sleep” and “Interview with God”.

Dean didn’t have a rich career, but his lauded performance in the feature “Triangle of Sadness” would certainly be a springboard to more relevant roles. In the feature, she gave life to model and digital influencer Yaya.

The plot is a satire of the super rich and revolves around her and her boyfriend, the model played by Harris Dickinson, who are invited to a luxury cruise that ends up sinking. For the feature, the Swedish Ruben Ostlund won his second Palme d’Or.

The actress was in Cannes in May, alongside Ostlund and Dickinson, to promote “Triangle of Sadness”. The film does not yet have a release date in Brazil.

Before becoming an actress, Dean was a model, a profession he started at age 14. She has starred in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Gucci, United Colors of Benetton and Ralph Lauren.