check out more gameplay news

In an interview with Game Informer magazine, combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh commented on the gameplay news for God of War Ragnarok. According to them, the title will feature a wide variety of enemies, equipment with elemental effects, gradual difficulty and deeper support for Atreus.

More versatile, Kratos’ gear set comes with numerous gameplay options, both in terms of melee and attack effects. debuff on opponents. The Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Ax can be infused with ice and fire, made even more menacing and customized through a single click of the “Triangle” button.

Another novelty is the shields. Dauntless and Stonewall, the defensive new features in God of War Ragnarok, are related to specific mechanics. Respectively, they enable a stunning crush after a perfect block and absorption of kinetic energy—released in a burst form—to fend off tougher creatures.

Sheth and Yeh comment that, despite the gradual difficulty from choosing the listed modes, players should not relax. That’s because visited locations will regularly be repopulated with even more powerful enemies. Additionally, optional territories will present extra challenges and require upgrades assigned to heroes.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage

This Tuesday (30), director Eric Williams released the presentation of more gameplay footage by Game Informer magazine. The images show Kratos using his new gear and promise to introduce brutal sequences of combos, abilities and more. Click here and see.

