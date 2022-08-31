check the calendar of payments that occur until the end of the year

The program Gas Allowance, aimed at helping low-income citizens to buy gas used in the kitchen, have their payment executed every two months. In the second half of 2022, the government authorized the payment of 100% of the national average price of the 13 kg cylinder to the beneficiaries.

Previously, the deposit was only 50% of that reference value, measured by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). However, according to current information from the agency, the value would be the whole cylinder, which costs an average of 110 reais (more than double the previous payments).

Who is entitled to the gas voucher?

This program assists families actively registered in CadÚnico, whose monthly family income per capita must be less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606).

In addition, those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are also entitled to transfers. Women victims of domestic violence protected by emergency measures have priority in payments.

How to check if you are fit?

Therefore, depending on eligibility requirements for assistance, the beneficiary system may be consulted to determine if you are eligible for the program. There are several ways to do this, check them out:

Auxílio Brasil App (using CPF and NIS number);

Caixa Tem App (by logging in with your CPF);

Telephone 111 (Cashier Service);

Telephone 121 (Ministry of Citizenship).

Gas Aid Calendar 2022 (October and December)

This benefit uses the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS) to establish the order of payments. Therefore, check the 2022 Gas Aid calendar below based on this number (final digit of the NIS and the transfer dates, respectively):