Check the results of Quina 5937 and Dupla Sena 2411 this Tuesday (30/8)

posted on 08/30/2022 20:04 / updated on 08/30/2022 20:32

On Tuesday night (8/30), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5937 contests; the 2411 of the Dupla Seine; the 1828 of Timemania and the 649 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 30-43-48-52-71.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-03-14-27-40-43 in the first draw; 06-17-27-32-47-50 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 5 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04-05-08-14-18-19-30. Lucky month is June.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 5.7 million, presented the following result: 04-08-31-36-47-55-80. The heart team is the Athleticof Minas Gerais.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

