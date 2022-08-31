Check the results of Quina 5937 and Dupla Sena 2411 this Tuesday (30/8)

posted on 08/30/2022 20:04 / updated on 08/30/2022 20:32



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Tuesday night (8/30), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5937 contests; the 2411 of the Dupla Seine; the 1828 of Timemania and the 649 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 30-43-48-52-71.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-03-14-27-40-43 in the first draw; 06-17-27-32-47-50 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 5 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04-05-08-14-18-19-30. Lucky month is June.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 5.7 million, presented the following result: 04-08-31-36-47-55-80. The heart team is the Athleticof Minas Gerais.

