Chelsea take a comeback and lose to Southampton 2-1

Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1, this afternoon (30), in a match valid for the 5th round of the English Championship. The score was built with goals from lavia and Adam Armstrong, for the Saints. sterling cashed out for the Blues.

With the result, Thomas Tuchel’s men dropped to 7th place, but they have to wait for the other games to know if the placement is maintained. The Saints, on the other hand, moved up to 8th position, pushing the risk away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea return to the field against West Ham next Saturday (03), at 11 am (GMT). Southampton will face Wolverhampton on the same day and time.

London home

The first minutes of the match were dominated by Chelsea. After attempts by Sterling, Mason Mount and Ziyech, shirt 17 managed to open the scoring.

In a move by Havertz with Mount on the left, shirt 19 activated Sterling in the small area, who got the better of the dispute with the defender and finished taking it from the goalkeeper.

turn of the saints

A few minutes later, in a corner kick, the ball was hit by the defense, but it fell to Lavia, at the entrance of the area. The young midfielder finished well, without giving Mendy a chance, and tied the match.

At the end of the first half, after a move by Perraud from the left, Adam Armstrong received in the area and finished to score his first goal of the season and give Southampton the advantage.

Defense saves Chelsea

Perraud made another good move down the left and crossed in the area. Elyonoussi, with the fish, submitted and Cucurella saved it with a header, in the reflex. In the sequence, shirt 24 tried a volley, which stopped in Mendy’s hands.

A few minutes later, after a corner kick by Ward-Prowse, Thiago Silva stretched out over the line to ward off the danger of the Blues’ goal.

blues pressure

At the end of the match, Chelsea started to put more pressure on the defense of the Southampton, keeping possession of the ball more in their attacking sector. Despite the attempts, none took great danger to the goal of bazunu and the Londoners were unable to tie the confrontation.