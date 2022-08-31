Chris Rock is criticized for unfortunate joke about Nicole Brown Simpson

Comedian Chris Rock, 57, has been criticized on social media for a joke linking the assault on him by Will Smith, 53, to the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which gained notoriety in 1994.

The unfortunate speech would have happened last Sunday (28), during a performance of the comedian in Phoenix. Rock reportedly mocked his own refusal to host the 2023 Oscars ceremony, claiming that receiving such an offer would be like asking Nicole to return to the restaurant where she was last seen, before her brutal murder.

The attitude of the creator of “Everybody Hates Chris” gave rise to a flurry of criticism on social networks. Some netizens accused Rock of misogyny and of repeating the mistake he made by making fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, trying to make a joke out of a woman’s misfortune. There were even those who said that he deserved a “harder slap” from Smith.

Nicole Brown Simpson was found dead on June 13, 1994, with her friend Ron Goldman outside her home.

Her ex-husband, American football player OJ Simpson, was charged and tried for both murders, but was ultimately found not guilty. The case remains unsolved to this day.