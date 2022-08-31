Ciro Gomes says he did not question Lula’s health: ‘Bad intelligence’

Reproduction / Young Pan – 08.25.2022 Former governor of Ceará explained himself on the matter

This Tuesday (30), presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), in a press conference in Brasília, said that he did not question the health of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On Monday (29), he posted a text on Twitter and, after being heavily criticized, deleted it.

“I didn’t say anything about the state of health. I just thought that there [o texto publicado inicialmente no Twitter] it was a little too harsh and could get into bad intelligence. What I’m saying is that Lula lost the moral capacity to face Bolsonaro and the bloodthirsty right in Brazil. So, rephrasing, that’s all I wanted to say”, explained the pedestrian during the Unecs (National Union of Commerce and Services Entities) event.

The controversy revolves around a post made by Ciro on social media. He published a photo of Lula in the Band debate and asked the following question: “Do they not understand that Lula is getting weaker every day – physically, psychologically and theoretically – to face the bloodthirsty right?”. The image was eventually erased.

After the publication, the ex-president’s team posted a text showing Lula praising the ex-governor of Ceará. “I have a deep respect for Ciro Gomes, I am grateful to Ciro Gomes who was in the government with me, he did not decide to be with us, leaving with his own candidacy, it is his right”, said the PT member in the shared video.

