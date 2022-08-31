Ciro says he was a little too harsh when citing PT’s health

After attacking former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) yesterday (29), presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) explained today why he deleted the post he had made in which he cited the PT’s health.

In the message published on his social networks, Ciro said that the opponent was “every day weaker, physically, psychologically and theoretically (sic), to face the bloodthirsty right”. The post was later deleted.

Today, Ciro said that he did not intend to “talk anything about health status”. He also said that he considered that it had been “a little too harsh”, and that the message could fall “in bad intelligence”. Despite the consideration, he did not apologize to Lula when commenting on the matter.

Ciro’s statement took place today after attending a hearing promoted by Unecs (National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services), in Brasília. Later today, the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will also be interviewed.

“I didn’t say anything about the state of my health, no. I just think that it was a little too harsh and that it could be bad intelligence. What I’m saying is that Lula lost the moral capacity to face Bolsonaro and the right. in Brazil. So, to rephrase, that’s all I wanted to say”, declared Ciro.

Faced with the insistence of the press in asking questions, Ciro closed the matter saying that he would not “enter this futrica, no”.

According to a report by Folha de S.Paulo, Ciro’s post expressed the assessment of the party’s leadership that Lula presented in the debate the image of fragility and lack of ability to defend himself against Bolsonaro’s attacks.

PDT president Carlos Lupi criticized the message and said it was good that it “was deleted in time”. “Campaign is to discuss politics.”

Lula countered, and his official Twitter profile shared an excerpt from the clash with Ciro the night before, accompanied by the caption: “Yesterday, at the Band debate, Lula treated Ciro Gomes with respect.”