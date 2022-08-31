CNT/MDA poll brings Lula in the lead, with 8 points ahead of Bolsonaro

posted on 08/30/2022 12:13 / updated on 08/30/2022 12:13



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

A survey by the MDA Institute, contracted by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), released this Tuesday (30/8), shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the forefront of the electoral race, with 8.2 percentage points away (in the stimulated poll) of his main opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election. In the spontaneous poll, Lula has 37.4% of voting intentions, against 31.5% for Bolsonaro. Ciro Gomes remains in third, with 4.4%; and Simone Tebet adds 1%, in fourth place.

In the stimulated poll (when respondents receive a preliminary list with the names of candidates), Lula appears with 42.3% of voting intentions, against 34.1% for Bolsonaro. Ciro (7.3%) and Tebet (2.1%) close the list of the four best placed. 7.8% of those interviewed declared themselves undecided, and 5% said they would annul the vote or vote blank.

A little over a month before the first round of the elections, the results confirm the stability that has been registered in the latest opinion polls, with small variations within the margin of error. The survey shows that 79.6% of voters have already defined their vote and declared that they no longer intend to change, and 77.4% do not admit to changing their vote to avoid or guarantee a second round. Only 17.9% admitted that they can change the choice in favor of a useful vote in the first round.





In comparison with the last MDA/CNT poll, carried out in early May, Lula grew 1 percentage point, while Bolsonaro rose 2 points, both variations in the margin of error. The two polls are not comparable because, in May, the institute still included the names of João Doria, Sérgio Moro and André Janones, all already out of the presidential race, but it corroborates the scenario of few changes in the electorate’s mood in recent months.

Lula wins in the second round

In the simulation for a hypothetical second round, the MDA/CNT poll points to ex-president Lula’s victory over Jair Bolsonaro by 50.1% to 38.8%. Slightly different numbers, with variation within the margin of error, to those of the assessment in May, when Lula had 51%, and Bolsonaro, 37. Between Lula and Ciro Gomes, the former president’s advantage by 46.8% to 29.9% . Against Tebet, Lula would also win, by 49.7% to 24.9%. In the scenario with Bolsonaro and Ciro, the former governor of Ceará would beat the president by 44.1% to 39.8%. Bolsonaro would only win in the second round if he faced Simone Tebet (41.6% to 35%).

The MDA Institute interviewed 2002 people across the country by telephone between August 25th and 28th. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence margin of 95%.

government assessment

The MDA/CNT survey also evaluated the federal government and the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro. 32.8% of respondents considered the government to be great or good, against 42.1% who responded as bad or very bad. The regular evaluation was pointed out by 24.2%. The evaluation of President Bolsonaro’s personal performance was divided between 40.8% who declared that they approved of him at the head of the government, while the majority, 54.6%, disapproved.