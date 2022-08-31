combat details are revealed; Look

In an interview with Game Informer, God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams revealed official details of Kratos’ new adventure. The information, accompanied by gameplay footage, covers news about combat, fighting tools, scenarios and enemies included in the sequel.

The images show Kratos in action at specific moments in the campaign. In them, it is possible to observe the hud, the use of the iconic weapons Blades of Chaos and Leviathan, elemental effects of equipment and other in-game content.

Check out some screenshots of God of War Ragnarok below, which feature a new God of War shield and more weapon combos:

